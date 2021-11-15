Child Nutrition Programs grant awarded to 16 Idaho schools

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Federal grant funds have been awarded by the Idaho State Department of Education to 16 schools, including schools in the Magic Valley.

Oregon Trail Elementary received funds for a hot holding Cabinet, Gooding Elementary’s grant will go towards a steam table and Kimberly Elementary’s money will help fund a new oven.

17 School Food Authorities took part in a competitive grant application process. When it came to choosing who would receive the grant, factors considered include the age of schools’ current kitchen equipment, opportunities to impact lunchrooms’ nutrition and food quality, available funding at state and local levels for equipment and schools’ plans for updating their lunchrooms.

Applications requested over $167,761 for needed equipment.

Grant funding depends on the availability of USDA funds. Equipment purchases made possible by this grant will help schools improve their lunch and breakfast programs.