Cassia County teacher aims to spread agriculture education throughout the summer

MALTA, Idaho — In a community centered around agriculture, one local teacher is making it her mission to help Ag students continue learning throughout the summer.

Jake Brasil

While the desks are empty at Raft River High School, the office of agriculture teacher Cami Schumann remains busy. Schumann said the Malta and Raft River Valley is based in agriculture and many of her students come from families that have a long history of working on farms, ranches, or dairy farms.

While many other teachers at the school take a summer break, Schumann spends her time working with students through their supervised agricultural experience projects, such as animals they take to the fair and summer jobs.

Jake Brasil

“I think for the kids to understand the economic base of their community and to be able to translate it forward is very important,” said Schumann.

More than anything, Schumann hopes to share with her students the message of understanding of where their food comes from, and how their local economy contributes to a much larger purpose in our nation.