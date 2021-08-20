Cassia County Fair vendors pleased with above-average turnout for 2021 event

BURLEY, Idaho — Events are fully underway at the Cassia County fair and many of the food vendors are relieved to have such a busy event to come to.

“It's kind of like a family-owned business, it has helped put all of my siblings as well as my dad through college,” said Abby Slade, the co-owner of fair vendor Fajita in a Pita.

The food vendors that line the county fair are often the biggest attractions for fair-goers. For many of them, coming to events like these and selling to locals is how they make a living.

“It was a really tough year last year," said fair vendor Maui Wowi owner Debbie Conrad.

With several canceled events in 2020, many of the vendors at the are relieved to see 2021 bring things a bit back to normal. But the pandemic is still playing a role in how vendors are operating. Conrad said they are still struggling to get their hands on certain supplies often due to shortages.

The Cassia County Fair Offices said they have had above normal attendance this year, and the magic valley still has till Saturday to come to see everything they have to offer.

“A lot more busy actually than last year,” said Slade. “Last year was pretty slow.”

