Canyon Ridge High School vice principal named Idaho's 2022 Outstanding Assistant Principal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Canyon Ridge High School vice principal was recently recognized as 2022 Outstanding Assistant Principal for the State of Idaho.

The state award was given to Bill Hicks, vice principal of Canyon Ridge High School. Hicks has worked at the school even before its opening around thirteen years ago.

He started his career as a school coach, and while he’s no longer creating football playbooks for the field, he has continued coaching students in their academics.

“I know that there are students that Bill works with to help graduate every year. These are kids that may be short on credits or have just come to a situation in their life where going to school is really hard,” said Dr. Brady Dickinson, superintendent for the Twin Falls School District.

Hicks isn’t one to give up on students.

“Bill is the kind of person that will sit down with students and help them make a plan on how they can get through school, and he’ll make that connection and follow up with kids to make sure that they’re following through,” said Dickinson.

Hicks often focuses on students who may need a little extra help.

“We have a lot of refugee students and one parent household students that have to do a lot of other things to survive. Those are the kids that you really need to help and to work with,” said Bill Hicks, vice principal at Canyon Ridge High School.

For Hicks, it really is all about the students.

"The students are the best part. They really are, and watching them grow and do well and go onto college or whatever profession they’re in and seeing them out in the community five or ten years later, it’s just really neat to see what they do,” said Hicks.