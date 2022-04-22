Canyon Ridge High School seniors participate in Every 15 Minutes program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Canyon Ridge High School seniors witnessed first-hand the dangerous consequences behind driving under the influence by participating in the Every 15 Minutes program.

Every 15 minutes someone in the United States dies from an alcohol related traffic collision.

The program is designed to show students what it is like to lose classmates to drinking and driving and prevent kids from drinking and driving in the first place.

School Resource Officer with the Twin Falls Police Department Kyle Skuza said that’s why it is important for seniors at Canyon Ridge High School to participate in the program.

“We bring this to the kids so that they understand that this is more serious than what anybody else makes it out to be,” Skuza said. “It gives them the education, the knowledge and knowledge of how serious it can be.”

The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls County Coroner worked together to set up a tragic collision.

Students inside the destroyed vehicles displayed a grim visual of what driving under the influence can lead to.

Canyon Ridge Senior Kaylee Lahnum has felt the impact of losing a loved one due to drinking and driving.

“I think it’s important that high school students understand that after they get out of high school their life is starting and they need to be able to experience that,” Lahnum said. “They need to have a life, get married, and not just end it over having fun for one night.”

Lahunum said it was an eye-opening experience for her and her classmates as they prepare to graduate high school.