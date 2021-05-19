Burley voters pass levy funding the Burley Public Library

BURLEY, Idaho — In Cassia County voters have renewed a two-year levy for the Burley Public Library.

This $227,280 levy has passed every year since 2007 and is used to cover 51% of the general operating funds for the library.

The library would like to see their levy become permanent one day. For now, they are grateful that the citizens of Burley continue to support them.

Jake Brasil



The Burley Public Library is seeking to renew its $277,280 temporary override levy.



Unofficial election results show it passed with 74.50% of people voting in favor and 25.50% against.

“The library is here to serve them, and we make sure that we have that education and that outreach to them,” said Burley Public Library Director Tayce Robinson

Library director Tayce Robinson speaks with Idaho News 6 reporter Jake Brasil.

This levy will not increase the taxpayer's levy rate, and the average homeowner will continue to pay about $1.70 a month to contribute.