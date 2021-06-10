Burley Library focused on keeping kids learning through summer

BURLEY, Idaho — In order to prevent summer learning loss so many parents worry about this time of the year, the Burley Public Library is opening its doors in several ways.

From activities based in STEM to storytimes, the Burley Public Library Director Tayce Robinson said they are committed to enriching their community and promoting reading to youth and the under-served and under represented population in the community.

Jake Brasil

The Library has many actives schedule throughout the month as a way to aid parents in keeping their children learning throughout the summer. Every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. they host STEM activities in the city park, and every Thursday they partner with other local community organizations for more activities at the city park.

“As part of the library's goals is to just keep kids reading and learning at the same time,” said Robinson. “ How are we ingraining their brain in all different ways?”

One upcoming event is on June 25 and June 26. The library will host a visit from children's author Austin Soderquist. He will be working with parents on June 25 from 4-6 p.m. to discuss how to help their children deal with the struggles many youths face while growing up. On the 26 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m., he will speak to children about some of the issues they might be facing.