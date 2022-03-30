Burley Fire Department faces shortage of volunteer firefighters

BURLEY, Idaho — The Burley Fire Department is taking applications for volunteer firefighters after experiencing a shortage of volunteers.

Lt. Henry Munoz said they are looking for men and women who are knowledgeable, enjoying being involved with the community and helping others.

“We found out that volunteers are our backbone,” Munoz said. “They’re very important to us but what we’ve been seeing is that our numbers are declining on people volunteering.”

Munoz said one of the reasons for the decline is due to the increase of living which has forced people to work two jobs. But volunteer firefighters with the Burley station do get paid for their service.

Once candidates submit an application, they will schedule an agility test to assess their endurance and strength.

“We’re looking for them to complete this test within 8 to 14 minutes,” Munoz said. “It has everything to do with cardio, upper, lower strength, pulling and getting familiar with power tools as well.”

Munoz said they are looking forward to the men and women who apply for the job.