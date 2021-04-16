Buhl citizens petitioning for a recreation district

BUHL, Idaho — The city of Buhl currently sits alone as the only municipality without a recreation district in their area. But a group is working to change that, and get the establishment of a recreation district on the ballot.

Richard White, the president of the Buhl Chamber of Commerce, and one person spearheading the efforts to form a recreation district said Buhl is essentially on an island of their own without a recreation district. Buhl's surrounding cities — Castleford, Filer, Twin Falls, and Gooding — are all currently home to their own districts.

“I think that it is time that Buhl moves into the century and gets a rec district,” said White.

According to Data USA, Buhl has had a 1.4% population growth within a year. White said a recreation district would help them develop adult programs for community members schedule youth sports and most importantly open Buhl up to a number of grants.

“Without that entity there to apply for those and take advantage of that, we don’t have it,” White said.

Jake Brasil Buhl McClusky Park

The grants they could apply for could be used to improve things such as sidewalks and parks, and having those grants could potentially take a burden off the Buhl taxpayer. White and the group of Buhl citizens said their immediate goal is to gather around 1,500 signatures from registered voters who reside within the Buhl School District.

“Get this on the ballot so the people of Buhl can make a decision during the election in November,” said White.

Jake Brasil Buhl Recreation District petition.

They currently have around 400 signatures collected and they have till the end of May to meet their goal. The petition has to be signed in person and cannot be done online. The group currently has petitions available for signing at several participating businesses, and they think they will eventually move to asking for signatures by going door to door.

Participating businesses: