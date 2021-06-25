Boise couple robbed during proposal trip in Los Angeles

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise couple was on vacation in Los Angeles when someone broke into their car and took all their belongings including $2,000 in cash and an engagement ring.

Keith Smith and Kayla Sims arrived in Los Angeles last weekend and decided to go shopping before checking into their hotel. The couple decided to leave the cash they had in their car so they wouldn't spend it all while shopping.

Without Kayla knowing, Keith also left an engagement ring in the car. He had plans to propose to Kayla during their trip but was forced to ruin the surprise after the ring was stolen.

Kayla Sims

"She went to open the door and the car was unlocked, which I didn't leave it unlocked with all that stuff in there. So I was like 'oh no maybe we should check if our bags are there' we open our trunk and everything that we brought with us was gone," Smith said.

The couple called the police and filed a report but say they are in a waiting game until an investigation is completed.

Since the incident, Kayla's sister has set up a GoFundMe account for the couple to help them retrieve the items they lost, including funds to help them get back to Idaho.

Keith says even with the bump in the road, he did not let that ruin his plans to propose, but instead of the original ring, he popped the question with a ring pop.

Kayla Sims

“We came down here to have fun and I wanted to propose to her and have a good time and unfortunately even with that stuff happening I wasn’t going to let that stop me from doing what I wanted to do and I didn't. I wasn’t going to let them win. They took all of our stuff and I said, you’re not winning this one," Smith said.