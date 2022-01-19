'Betty White would be proud': Jerome shelter participates in Betty White Challenge

JEROME, Idaho — The birthday of the American icon Betty White helped animals across the nation and in the Magic Valley.

While White didn’t live to see her 100th birthday, she would be honored through one of her biggest passions. Fans of White created the #BettyWhiteChallenge, encouraging people to donate to their local animal shelters.

Tiffany Gill has volunteered at the Jerome Animal Shelter for almost three years.

“Betty White, she was a really big animal activist, she had pets all her life,” Gill said. “She was a big voice for homeless animals and for injured animals.”

Gill organized a fundraiser on Facebook called “Jerome Shelter medical fund “Betty White Day Fundraiser” January 17, 2022 with the goal of honoring White and helping animals.

Through the Betty White Challenge fundraiser, the shelter raised $1,115 with an additional $500 through PayPal and Venmo.

“Animals don’t have a voice. We’re their voice,” Gill said. “It takes a mountain to help raise funds for these dogs and we’re doing it. Betty White was such an animal activist, I know she would be proud.”