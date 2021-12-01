Auburn Crest Hospice, Ashley Manor team up to collect food donations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Auburn Crest Home and Health Hospice and Ashley Manor Assisted Living partnered to collect non-perishable food items for those in need during the holiday season.

The two have teamed up to collect donations for local Twin Falls food banks. According to a 2019 Feeding America study, there are over nine thousand people experiencing food insecurity in Twin Falls. This will be Auburn Crest and Ashley Manor's first year doing a food drive, but they are hoping to receive lots of donations after running a successful coat drive last year.

“We love being a part of this; anytime that we are able to get our staff together and do these types of drives there’s always a lot of excitement. People are really happy and people love serving through the holidays,” said Jared Hess, general manager of Auburn Crest Home Health and Hospice.

Donations are being accepted between now and December 15.