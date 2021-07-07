Art camp aims to help build confidence in middle school students

HAILEY, Idaho — Summer camp is often a way for youth to keep their mind sharp before heading back to school, but it can also be a way to help boost a child's self-esteem and confidence.

Jake Brasil

After a long year of traditional learning, a group of 12 middle school students in the Wood River Valley are expressing themselves through art in a week-long camp taught and organized by the Sun Valley Museum of Art.

This group of middle school students will spend their days in an art studio in Hailey examining and experimenting with a wide array of art mediums for a week.

Jake Brasil

“We do believe that art is hope,” said Katelyn Foley with the Sun Valley Museum of Art. “Art is providing people a chance to still feel connected to one another.”

The camp is centered around the arts, but Foley said it’s also helping youth build confidence, relationships and empathy for each other.

Jake Brasil

“It’s like a way of expressing your emotions,” said camp participant Sydney Loving. “Especially if you tend to bottle them up, it is a really good way to cope with stuff.”

Foley said It is not about creating the most talented artists, but a place for students to expand their creative knowledge.

During the camp, students will also spend time on trips to the Sun Valley Museum of Art and other local art galleries.

Jake Brasil

“I would hope that they would go away with learning something new or having a new experience that then they want to do again and share with someone else,” Foley said.

The organizers hope each time one of their pencils or paintbrushes meets paper, a part of who they are is brought to life.

“To see something positive in their world,” Foley said. “We really do believe that art is hope at this moment.”