Art alley returns to Twin Falls with Locks of Love wall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Downtown Art Alley Project (DAAP) returned to the area with the ‘Locks of Love’ exhibit during the month of love.

After a hiatus, organizer Tony Prater said starting the art projects again has been energizing.

“This is just a great way to get the community more involved on an individual basis to come out, have some fun and to show us what’s out there because there's a lot of great art out there,” Prater said.

Located in Downtown Twin Falls in the alleyway between Milner’s Gate and Benoit Law on 2nd Ave. N, the brick walls showcase work from different artists.

The latest art project allows people to participate and secure their love by adding a lock to the display.

Prater said they plan on including more art in the alley moving forward.

“Art in Twin Falls is a very growing and very ongoing thing, all the time and very well supported by this community,” Prater said.

Local artists interested in creating a piece in art alley can contact Tony Prater.