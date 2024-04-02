Krispy Kreme is celebrating the upcoming solar eclipse with a new doughnut that will be available this weekend only.

The new Total Solar Eclipse doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing. It is decorated with silver sprinkles and includes buttercream made with Oreo cookie pieces and a whole Oreo cookie in the center.

The doughnut will be available from Friday, April 5, through the day of the eclipse, Monday, April 8. You can grab the treat in-shops or order it for delivery via the Krispy Kreme app either individually or as a specialty dozen that includes six Total Solar Eclipse doughnuts and six Original Glazed doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme has a history of creating fun doughnuts to help celebrate celestial events. They covered their glazed doughnuts in chocolate sauce during the last eclipse in 2017 and two years later helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of NASA’s moon landing by adding cream to the center of their glazed doughnuts.

That was followed by two special doughnuts in 2021 including a strawberry supermoon doughnut and a doughnut made to look like Mars to celebrate the first-ever helicopter deployed on the red planet.

MORE: You can see the total solar eclipse from these national parks

Unsure where to go for the best viewing of the solar eclipse? NASA has created an interactive map that shows the best time to view the eclipse in your city. While the path of totality stretches from Texas to Maine, many states will also experience a partial eclipse.

It’s also not too late to grab protective eyewear. You can order some on Amazon, like this 5-pack for $19, or you can grab a free pair when you order a Blackout Slush Float at Sonic, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme celebrates the solar eclipse with an Oreo-topped doughnut originally appeared on Simplemost.com