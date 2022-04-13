Kerrygold Irish Butter 2-pound boxes are just $7.99 at Costco right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re planning some spring and summer baking, you’ll be glad to hear that Costco is offering a deal on Kerrygold Pure Irish butter, which is beloved by bakers.

Now through May 8, Costco is selling 2-pound boxes (four 8-ounce bars) of Kerrygold for $7.99, a savings of $3.60 off the regular price of $11.59. You can choose between either unsalted or salted with a limit of three per member. If ordering online, the prices are higher than heading to your local store, so keep that in mind if you’re wanting it for the sale price of $7.99.

Like any warehouse club, you’ll need to have a membership to purchase the butter, so if you don’t already have one, head to Costco’s website and grab one before heading to your local location.

If you’ve never had Irish butter, you should know that it is a bit different than other butters and is the chosen butter for many bakers and pastry chefs.

European butters differ from American butters due to a different level of butterfat. While American butter contains 80% butterfat, European butter has been churned for a longer period of time, giving it an extra 2%.

While 2% might not seem like a big difference, going from 80% to 82% actually changes the flavor and texture of foods made with the butter, as more butterfat means it is more flavorful and spreadable. Bakers will also notice a difference in pastries, as having less water in the butter results in flakier biscuits, croissants and pie crusts.

Adobe

Once you’re stocked up two (or more) pounds of Kerrygold, you’ll definitely need to get out your favorite pie and croissant recipes — or try some new ones!

If you want to find out if you really can taste the difference between Irish and American butter, try this recipe for Boston cream cupcakes, which use 12 tablespoons of butter in the cupcake batter, plus two more in the pastry cream. Though be warned that you might just taste a whole lot of deliciousness.

You may also want to try these lemon sweet rolls, which call for plenty of butter in the dough and the filling. Because this is a pastry recipe, using Irish butter should result in a flakier crust.

Adobe

Happy baking!

