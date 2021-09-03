Kate Walsh Is Returning For Season 18 Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Paging Dr. Montgomery! You’re needed in the OR …oh, wait we mean, on set. Yep, Kate Walsh is officially returning for season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Walsh exited “Grey’s Anatomy” as a regular cast member in 2012 so that she could star in own spinoff, “Private Practice.” After “Private Practice” aired its last episode in 2013, Walsh went on to have key roles in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and “The Umbrella Academy,” but Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital has never been far from her mind.

Back in February, Walsh teased fans with the possibility that she may return to “Grey’s Anatomy” someday. Even though she was calling Western Australia home for the last year and a half, she said she was open to joining the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” again, should the opportunity arise.

“Of course…I’m always open to it. I’m here,” Walsh said in an interview with US Weekly while she was in Australia. “I couldn’t be further away from Los Angeles right now. But maybe Addison could call in or Zoom in.”

And it seems like the producers jumped at the chance, calling Walsh back from the Land Down Under to film the show in L.A. (No worries, mate, she traveled back to the U.S. with her boyfriend, Australian farmer Andrew Nixon.)

Walsh shared the exciting news of her return on social media, donning a white doctor’s coat to make the big reveal:

There were rumors last year that “Grey’s Anatomy” might not be picked up for another season.

“I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter in March. “I’m planning for both contingencies and it’s hard and it’s not ideal. It’s not where I wish we were.”

But fans of the series were happily surprised when the show was renewed for season 18. And not only is Kate Walsh returning for the new season, but so will Kate Burton. And Peter Gallagher will join the cast in a recurring role, according to Deadline.

Along with returning to Los Angeles, Walsh also slyly teased that she has another project that she is working on in Paris, and while she wouldn’t confirm, we can only assume this means that she will be returning to the set of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” as well.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.