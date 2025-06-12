Lori Daybell found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder Arizona jury in second trial

PHOENIX — Lori Daybell has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder by a jury in her second trial in Arizona.

In this case, Daybell was accused of conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Prosecutors alleged she had help from her now-late brother, Alex Cox. Gilbert police described this as an attempted shooting that happened back in October 2019.

Around noon on Wednesday, the state rested its case. Daybell did not plan to testify or call any witnesses, leading to jury instruction ahead of their deliberation.

In April, a jury found Daybell guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona for the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

