June Daugherty, former women’s basketball coach, dies at 64

June Daugherty, the former Washington and Washington State women’s basketball coach who led the Huskies to seven NCAA Tournaments, has died.

She was 64. Washington State said Daugherty died Monday at her Boise, Idaho, home. A basketball fixture in the Northwest for nearly three decades, Daugherty was head coach at Boise State (1989-96), Washington (1996-2007) and Washington State (2007-18). She had a 443-441 record and went to the NCAA Tournament eight times.