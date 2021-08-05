Watch
News

Actions

June Daugherty, former women’s basketball coach, dies at 64

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
Washington State coach June Daugherty calls to her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Seattle. Washington State won 79-78.
June Daugherty
Posted at 7:06 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 21:16:47-04

June Daugherty, the former Washington and Washington State women’s basketball coach who led the Huskies to seven NCAA Tournaments, has died.

She was 64. Washington State said Daugherty died Monday at her Boise, Idaho, home. A basketball fixture in the Northwest for nearly three decades, Daugherty was head coach at Boise State (1989-96), Washington (1996-2007) and Washington State (2007-18). She had a 443-441 record and went to the NCAA Tournament eight times.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light