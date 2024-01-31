Watch Now
JUDGE: University of Idaho can continue to pursue $685 million University of Phoenix deal

Ruling finds State Board of Ed did not violate Idaho open meetings law as alleged in lawsuit brought by Idaho AG Raúl Labrador
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jan 31, 2024
The University of Idaho's plan to buy the University of Phoenix now faces one less obstacle.

An Ada County judge rejecting a claim brought by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador in a lawsuit against the State Board of Education.

Labrador had sought to nullify the board's decision to allow U of I to pursue the $685 million deal.

Labrador argued that the board violated Idaho's open meetings laws when they met in closed executive sessions on several occasions to discuss the $685 million deal.

However, the judge sided with the board, saying they had reason to believe it was a competitive bid, and thus did not violate Idaho's Open Meetings Law.

You can read the ruling here.

Despite the ruling, the acquisition is still far from a done deal.

In an in-depth article on the subject, Idaho Education News reports a key deadline looms; if a deal is not closed by May 31st, either party could walk away.

