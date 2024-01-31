JUDGE: University of Idaho can continue to pursue $685 million University of Phoenix deal

The University of Idaho's plan to buy the University of Phoenix now faces one less obstacle.

An Ada County judge rejecting a claim brought by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador in a lawsuit against the State Board of Education.

Labrador had sought to nullify the board's decision to allow U of I to pursue the $685 million deal.

Labrador argued that the board violated Idaho's open meetings laws when they met in closed executive sessions on several occasions to discuss the $685 million deal.

However, the judge sided with the board, saying they had reason to believe it was a competitive bid, and thus did not violate Idaho's Open Meetings Law.

You can read the ruling here.

Despite the ruling, the acquisition is still far from a done deal.

In an in-depth article on the subject, Idaho Education News reports a key deadline looms; if a deal is not closed by May 31st, either party could walk away.

