JEROME, Idaho — The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is investigating, after the office says a man and a woman are dead, and initial investigation indicates a murder-suicide.

The Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a local business around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, where two bodies were found with gunshot wounds.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there's no indication anyone else was involved in the incident.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Detective Eric Snarr at 208-595-3311.