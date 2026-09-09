Thousands of flags honor 9/11 victims at Jerome County's Crossroads Point display

JEROME, Idaho — Volunteers in Jerome County installed thousands of flags at Crossroads Point Wednesday morning to mark the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, continuing a tradition that began more than 20 years ago.

A dozen volunteers started early, pounding rebar stakes and unfurling flags across the display, which has been an annual community tribute since 2005.

Thousands of flags honor 9/11 victims at Jerome County display

Blair Crouch said the tradition was started by his parents, Arlen and Derrel Crouch, who wanted to do something meaningful for the community.

"And so we wanted to do this to honor our men and women who defend our freedoms and serve our country as well as the victims of 9/11."

Crouch encouraged neighbors to walk through the display rather than simply drive past it.

"Because it's more meaningful when you see all these flags, knowing that they represent something."

Volunteer Hannah said the display stirred a sense of national pride.

"I'm feeling very patriotic very proud of my country makes me love, love the USA."

First-time volunteer Carl said a sense of duty brought him out Wednesday morning.

"It's the right thing to do to celebrate the lives of all the men and women lost their lives on that terrible day."

Blair's son Adam has been around the annual display his entire life and began helping set it up when he was just 11. He said what once felt like a chore has taken on deeper meaning over the years.

"I started helping out around 11 or 12 right after we get home from school and grab a hammer and start pounding."

"It wasn't until I got older and kind of learning more about everything that you know this field represents for everything that we're kind of doing here, just like memorial services. I'm so grateful that I get to participate in this every year."

The flags at Crossroads Point will fly until September 16.

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