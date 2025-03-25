Spring weather helps construction zones flourish in Jerome, where a streetscaping project will bring upgrades

JEROME, Idaho — As spring arrives, orange traffic cones are poised to make their appearance along Main Street in Jerome, signaling the start of a long-planned streetscaping project aimed at upgrading the aging downtown. Construction is scheduled to begin next week.

Maria Bucklew, owner of a vibrant thrift store on Main Street, shared her thoughts on the changes coming to the area.

"We need to bring people to downtown," explained Bucklew. "I know it's going to slow down a little bit, but like I said: if people want to come and see us, they're going to do anything to come and see us."

After owning shops in Jerome for four years, Bucklew relocated to her current Main Street location five months ago. "You have to grow— you know, you have to grow!" she said. "And this is what it's all about, and there are more people, more customers, more things to show."

On April 1, Jerome will kick off Phase One of its planned downtown streetscape improvement project. The initiative includes the construction of new sidewalks in an area experiencing a resurgence of interest due to local businesses like Bucklew's thrift store, the 208 Grill restaurant next door, and the Tiger Zone bowling alley down the block.

To get a sense of what the new sidewalks will look like, you can have a look at the front of the new Jerome Police Station, which was opened in 2023.

Phase One construction will begin on Alder Street, extending west from Lincoln to 'A' Street, and on 'A' Street heading north for two blocks. Bucklew's store will not be affected just yet; the disruption will come during Phase Two, set for this summer, when Main Street—also designated as Highway 25—will undergo a complete rebuild.

Kathy and Leonard, who were enjoying lunch with friends at El Sombrero, expressed their support for the project. "I think it's wonderful because Jerome needs new streets, new sidewalks," Kathy said.

"I think it's going to really boost everything up, especially after they get done with the landmarks and the trees and sidewalks— and even some of the buildings. I noticed it's getting better, and it's gonna bring more people down here to Jerome."