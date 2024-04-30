Single fatality crash near Stanton's Crossing

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is reporting a single fatality crash that happened near Standon's Crossing at 10:55 am on April 29.

The collision involved 3 occupants. During the investigation of the scene, Blaine County police determined that 30-year-old Justine Baker of Rigby, Idaho was driving westbound on Highway 20 in a silver 2020 Kia Rio with two passengers, a 30-year-old man from Ontario, Oregon, and a 12-year-old boy from Nampa.

Baker attempted to pass a semi-truck traveling in the eastbound lane, but did not see a pick-up truck in the oncoming lane.

The Kia went off the road and jumped the river channel, crashing into a dirt embankment and deploying both airbags before coming to a stop.

The passengers of the Kia were both transported to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center for their injuries, but Baker succumbed to her injuries on the scene. Her next of kin have been notified according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.