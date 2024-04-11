Watch Now
Propane truck crash in Jerome kills 1

Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 11, 2024
JEROME, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened at 9:18 am on April 11 in Jerome.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, was moving south on US-93 when he failed to maintain his lane. The propane truck struck the guardrail before flipping multiple times on its descent down the right shoulder.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The area surrounding the crash was evacuated immediately due to the danger presented by the propane truck. Traffic was re-routed until the area was deemed safe. It took emergency crews over 2 hours to clear the scene, traffic was rerouted while they worked.

The incident is still under investigation by ISP.

