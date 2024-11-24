Jerome Sherriff's Department investigating possible murder-suicide

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — Authorities with the Jerome County Sheriff's Department are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred on Friday, November 22.

According to a release from the Sheriff's office, Jerome County Deputies were called to a residence regarding a possible shooting incident. When they arrived, officers observed a body on the floor of the home. After failing to get a response from anyone inside, deputies entered and discovered a deceased man and woman. Both had been killed by gunshots, with one appearing to be self-inflicted.

The incident seems to be isolated and there is no threat to the public at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and authorities are working to notify the families involved before releasing the identities of the deceased.