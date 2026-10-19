Cybersecurity incident forces Jerome schools to close on Monday; district says student data is safe

JEROME, Idaho — The Jerome School District identified a cybersecurity incident affecting its network systems on Oct. 17.

In response, district leadership and the technology team immediately initiated emergency protocols to contain the situation, Superintendent Brent Johnson said in a statement.

District communications and network operations are temporarily offline as the technology department investigates alongside state and federal agencies.

" Protecting student and staff information remains our top priority, and we have taken prompt and proactive steps to safeguard critical data and systems. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work to resolve this issue and safely restore full operations. The district will provide further updates as confirmed information becomes available." Johnson added in a statement.

Student devices, including Chromebooks and laptops, and student data remain secure and unaffected, Johnson said in an email.

Staff devices are undergoing security clearance and maintenance before being brought back online.

There will be no school Monday, Oct. 19, due to the incident.

Parent-teacher conferences Monday night at Jerome Middle School are canceled. Wednesday’s conferences will continue as scheduled.

Eighth grade girls A-team basketball and boys and girls wrestling will practice at normal times. All other practices are canceled.

“We understand that unexpected schedule changes can create difficulties for families, and we do not make this decision lightly,” Johnson added in an email. “We want to be completely open with you about the reason for this closure and reassure you about the steps we are taking to protect our school community.”

Superintendent Brent Johnson says he does not believe student information has been compromised.