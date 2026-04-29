Jerome police seek info on two suspects and red minivan in downtown shooting

JEROME, Idaho — The Jerome Police Department (JPD) is seeking information on two suspects they say were involved in a shooting in downtown Jerome on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that the shooting incident occurred at approximately 4:26 p.m. in the 300 block of West Main Street. According to officers, three suspects fled on foot. One suspect, who was wearing all black in surveillance photos, was taken into custody.

According to JPD, the suspects known one another.

Jerome Police Department

Jerome Police said in addition to the two suspects, officials are seeking information on the owner/driver of a red minivan that can be seen in the following image.

Jerome Police Department

Those with information relevant to the investigation are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Wagner at (208) 324-4328. Police say that anyone with information can remain anonymous.

"Small details solve big cases," the department said in a Facebook post.

The department's Facebook post containing additional photos is linked here.