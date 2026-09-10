Jerome officer fires weapon during traffic stop

JEROME, Idaho — A Jerome police officer discharged their firearm during a traffic stop near Founders Park Wednesday night before the vehicle fled and was stopped again nearby.

During the second stop, near Glacier Street and Kennedy Street, the officer discharged their firearm again, according to a press release from the department.

A Jerome sheriff’s K-9 was deployed and bit the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the officer was evaluated for minor injuries.

Region IV Critical Incident Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting with the cooperation of the Jerome Police Department.

Additional information is not available at this time.