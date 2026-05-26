Jerome County Republican precinct committee race settled by coin toss after tie vote

JEROME, Idaho — A tied race in Jerome County was settled the old-fashioned way — with the flip of a coin.

Jerome County Clerk Cy Lootens announced a tie between incumbent Brian Smith and challenger Jesse Human following last week's primary election. Each candidate received 75 votes in the Republican precinct committeeman race for Jerome County's Northwest District.

Flip of a coin — watch the moment that decided the election:

Idaho tied election decided by coin toss | Jerome County

Under Idaho Code 34-1210, in a county election, in the case of a tie vote between candidates at a primary election or general election, the interested candidates must appear before the county clerk within two days after the canvass, and the tie is determined by a toss of a coin.

Lootens used a coin featuring Abraham Lincoln on the heads side and the seal of Idaho on the tails side. The toss landed on tails, and Jesse Human was declared the winner.

Brian Smith, the incumbent, reflected on the outcome.

"It's been an honor to serve the community here in Jerome precinct and neighbors, and I really appreciate them and appreciate all the support," stated Smith.

Lootens said the method is unusual but not without precedent.

"In Jerome County, it's the first time that I'm aware of. It happens occasionally across the state," Lootens said.

Idaho News 6 Jerome County Clerk Cy Lootens executes the coin toss with incumbent Brian Smith and challenger Jesse Human looking on.

A similar coin toss was used to settle an Ada County precinct committee race in 2024.

Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell, who witnessed the toss, said the moment underscored the importance of every vote.

"I've been in politics my whole life, but I've been a commissioner for 22 — this is my 22nd year," Howell said.

Howell said he had never seen a coin toss used to decide an election before.

"Everybody says 'my vote doesn't count,' but this proves one vote does count," added Howell.

Lootens echoed that sentiment: "Yeah, it's definitely an interesting way to determine an election, and if you're ever worried if your vote counts, it obviously did today."

While both candidates can request a recount within 20 days, they agreed before the coin toss — unofficially — to decline that right.

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