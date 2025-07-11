Jerome County developing north side of Snake River Canyon with plans for new Shoshone Falls overlook

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — Jerome County is developing the north side of the Snake River Canyon into a desert park with recreational amenities, with plans for a new Shoshone Falls overlook that could be completed by Christmas if funding goals are met.

I was out having a look at the future site of the Shoshone Falls Overlook, when I bumped into 60-year-old Jerome Resident Mike. For long-time residents like Mike, the rocky, sandy stretch of sagebrush desert between the Snake River Canyon and I-84 has always been a place to explore.

Now, as part of Jerome County's Snake River Canyons Park, recreational options are being added, with a Shoshone Falls overlook from the north side next on the list.

Idaho News 6 gets a first look at the plans for the new overlook:

"This is the first time I've heard about that. I think that's a really good idea because people want to see the canyon," Mike said. "They wanna see the falls and they obviously want to see the Evil Knievel site too, and I think it's a very good idea."

Bill Bridges, chair of the park board, explained how recreational amenities are gradually being developed.

"We're doing okay with developing a little bit at a time," Bridges said.

The park encompasses significant space for various recreational activities.

"With 7,000 acres, I got lots of room for different things," Bridges said.

An RV campground opened two years ago and has been seeing steady use.

"It's got 13 spaces, and the average daily 18 people a day," Bridges said.

The vision of building a new overlook from the north side is ready to move forward, but it is short on funding. Larry Hall joined Bridges in laying out a fundraising campaign at a luncheon this week.

"We will come out from Shoshone Falls Road up there, come over the embankment, and then come to a large parking area," Hall said.

If the board can raise $450,000 to complete the overlook, it could be in place by Christmas.

"This is not like the other side. This is more natural. This is more primitive," Hall said.

The Shoshone Falls overlook in Twin Falls sees about 300,000 visitors each year, but Hall notes they're not trying to compete with that established attraction.

"So it's a little bit hard to compete with that — nor do we want to," Hall said.

