Jerome County blasts through lava rock to build new Shoshone Falls overlook

JEROME, Idaho — Jerome County is making explosive progress on its plan to build a new Shoshone Falls overlook on the north side of the Snake River Canyon.

Crews recently used dynamite to blast through lava rock, creating a road to the future overlook site at Snake River Canyons Park. The dramatic blasting was necessary to navigate a 30-foot drop in the terrain.

"And we are blasting the road in because there was about a 30 foot drop," said Brenda Weekes, who serves on the board of Snake River Canyons Park.

The road construction represents the first phase of the ambitious project. Weekes explained that the park has secured enough funding to complete the initial road work, with additional phases planned for the future.

"Initially, we're just putting the road in," Weekes said. "We have enough money to put the road in.. the next stages .. then put in the parking lot and the out houses and the entry shop."

The nearly 7,000-acre Snake River Canyons Park serves as Jerome County's effort to preserve the desert environment for recreation. The park allows visitors to experience various activities within the rocky, sagebrush ecosystem.

A new 4x4 rock-crawling site opened earlier this year, and the RV campground with 13 spaces averaged 18 guests a night over the summer, according to Park Board chair Bill Bridges.

In July, the park board launched a fundraising campaign to secure the $450,000 needed to complete the overlook project. The new north-side location will offer easier access than the current overlook on the Twin Falls side, with roads wide enough to accommodate RVs towing trailers.

"We also wanted the community to be able to get involved and put their mark on this," Weekes said.

The board hopes to raise an additional $100,000 through a 'buy-a-brick' program to complete all phases of the project by the end of next year.

