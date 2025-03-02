ISP investigates deadly shooting in Jerome involving deputies

Idaho State Police is leading an investigation into a deadly shooting in Jerome.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to 70 West 500 South for a disturbance at around 5:42 p.m. on Friday.

In a news release sent out Saturday, JCSO says one person had a gun and was in the middle of the roadway when deputies arrived on scene. They add, “The incident continued to escalate before shots were fired.”

The sheriff's office says one person died from their injuries. They did not release the person's identity.

They also did not say how the person died, how many people were involved in the disturbance, or whether deputies fired the shots that killed the suspect.

However, the Critical Incident Task Force has taken over the investigation. The CITF investigates when officers are involved in shootings. ISP is the lead agency investigating the shooting.

No other details were released. The sheriff's office cited the ongoing investigation.