Female pilots make historic stop at Jerome County Airport during cross-country Air Race Classic competition

JEROME, Idaho — More than 40 teams of female pilots raced through Jerome County Airport this week as part of the Air Race Classic, a historic women-only aviation competition spanning from Alabama to Washington state.

The Jerome County Airport, typically home to crop dusters, flight training, and small jet traffic, served as one of ten checkpoints along the cross-country route.

Hear how this race helps foster the next generation of female pilots

Female pilots race through Jerome County Airport in historic cross-country competition

"This is like the only one of these type of race," Alicia said. "It's women only, and it's the only one in the United States."

The event traces its history back to the Powder Puff Derby, a women's race that began in 1929 when female aviators were often the subject of controversy.

Kathy Hughes spent Thursday tracking aviators as they crossed the checkpoint.

"I just appreciate the history of women in aviation, especially as a military pilot," Hughes said. "I started the military when it was 1988 when I went to pilot training, but women had only started flying in the military in 1976."

Today, Hughes is the Chapter President of the Idaho 99s, an all-female pilots organization.

Many competitors represent the next generation of female pilots, gaining experience and mentorship from those who flew before them.

Annabelle Kellog participated in her first race. "I figured it would be fun to fly across the country, and it has been so far," Kellog said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.