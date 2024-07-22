Extended closure of Bob Barton Road is impacting seasonal businesses

JEROME, Idaho — Originally planned as a 3-month closure, roadwork on Bob Barton Rd has been at a stand-still and local businesses say they're being hurt by the delay.



The South Jerome Interchange is getting a major makeover, with two bridges to replace the original 1966 bridge. On-ramps and access from South Lincoln/ Golf Course Road will be improved for Bob Barton Road as well as the Frontage Roads on the northeast and southeast sides of I-84.

The interchange project is expected to take two years, and should conclude in 2026, around the same time the lane-widening project on I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls should be completed.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Out of 20 years that we've been here. This is the lowest year we've ever had in business," Laine Harbaugh, owner of Southern Idaho RV and Marine told Idaho News 6.

Driving down the interstate through Jerome, you can't miss Southern Idaho RV and Marine.

Thousands of drivers pass it every day near the South Jerome exit. But Bob Barton Road has been largely blocked off since March, as part of the interchange replacement project.

Harbaugh says he was originally told the project would take three months — spanning late winter and early spring.

Then it got pushed back, and is taking longer than expected.

Here we are in late July — at five months and counting — impacting the business's bottom line.

“We are a seasonal business, just like a farmer,” Harbaugh said. “If we don't work when the weather is here, not very many people are going to be out fishing, waterskiing, and camping in December in January.”

Harbaugh says slow sales during what should be their busy season for selling boats and RVs boils down to one big thing.

"They're not really wanting to fight all the road cones,” Harbaugh said. “And ... GPS does not show them how to get to us.”

A new interchange for South Jerome Exit 168 will be a pretty big change from the 60-year old structure it will replace.

Plans call for two bridges, new on- and off-ramps, traffic signals, and some other traffic flow enhancements to accommodate the increased traffic.

“I've been told that we're ready to pave anytime now but that's been about a month,” Sydney Holesinsky told me.

Just up the road from Horbaugh, Holesinsky runs Big H Farm and Ranch Supplyat 27 Bob Barton Road.

“I think the road is going to be great, people can see us from the road and get to us. We're right next to an exit,” Holesinsky said. “I think eventually once the roads fixed it will be a great spot.”

ITD understands their frustrations ... and tell me they hope to restore access on Bob Barton road in the coming weeks.

"We're all for 2 overpasses, a new road coming to us," Harbaugh said. "We just need to know when it's going to be done."

