Changes are in the works for big game hunting seasons, and IDF&G wants Magic Valley sportsmen to weigh in

JEROME, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is planning changes to the big game hunting seasons for 2025-26, and they are seeking input from Magic Valley hunters.

The proposed changes involve hunting seasons and rules for elk, pronghorn, mule deer, mountain lion, bear, and wolf. The Fish and Game Commission reviews these changes every two years to adjust hunting opportunities based on wildlife population trends.

"We're looking to have some conversations with hunters. We want to see how they feel about some of the proposals that we have for the game season setting," said Jake Powell, a biologist at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

To gather public feedback, the department is holding four open houses in Hailey, Mountain Home, Burley, and Jerome starting next week. These events will provide hunters with the opportunity to review proposals and discuss them with staff. After collecting input from the public through online submissions, letters, and open houses, the Fish and Game Commission will evaluate the proposed changes at their meeting in March.

The Fish and Game Commission will accept comment on the proposals until Feb. 23, and will set the 2025-26 seasons at their March meeting.