Bedke back in the Magic Valley to toast the halt of Lava Ridge, outline how to make the pause permanent

JEROME, Idaho — Donald Trump's executive order to freeze wind energy applications has halted progress on the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project, a move celebrated by residents in Idaho's Magic Valley.

Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke visited the Magic Valley to celebrate the executive order and discuss how it might lead to a permanent halt of the Lava Ridge project. Governor Little's complementary order aims to gather input from Idaho residents to ensure their concerns are considered in future projects.

"I think mostly what we're here for is to kinda celebrate a win," said Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke during his visit to the Magic Valley. "I think that’s what we really want to have out of here. Is that going forward, this is the process: if there’s not local support, we don’t do the project."

Representative Jack Nelsen, who sponsored a resolution opposing the Lava Ridge project, expressed cautious optimism.

"I’m confidently optimistic but you also have to be a bit cautious of besides the administration there’s also the appeal and everything else," Nelsen told Idaho News 6.

State and county lawmakers from Jerome, Twin Falls, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties attended the event to hear Bedke's insights on the new administration and its potential impact on Idaho's project approval process.

"Everybody is happy, but we’re all hopeful that it’ll be more permanent," said Jerome County Commissioner Ben Crouch.

