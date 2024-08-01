As many families face strained budgets, this Jerome event hopes to get all students ready for back to school

JEROME, Idaho — Volunteers loaded up 800 backpacks with school supplies for students in all grades of Jerome School District. They will be distributed at the 6th annual Ready for School event.



800 backpacks with grade-specific school supplies have been packed for Jerome's Ready for School event on August 2.

Folks looking to pick up a free backpack and school supplies can find them starting at 11 a.m. Friday on 3rd Ave, just south of the Jerome School District offices.

People interested in making donations to future school supply efforts can do so by check to the Jerome Community TrustJerome Community Trust, C/O Ready for School, P.O. Box 833 Jerome, Idaho 83338. Donations can calso be made by VENMO @jeromerotaryclub.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Eight hundred backpacks, tables heaping with school supplies, and a small army of volunteers.

“I don't know everyone knows great need in our community. It's huge,” said Stephanie Anderson.

Anderson is a parent, and a teacher in the Jerome School District.

She's here volunteering some time to help pack backpacks with school supplies.

“For a student to walk in and feel excited and happy that first day with their own backpack their own supplies and feel like they're ready for the school year, I can't tell you as a teacher what that does for the learning environment,” Anderson said.

With many hands to help out.

“Without Jerome businesses, Jerome citizens, Jerome's kids, everybody, this would not happen,” Deloris Argyle told Idaho News 6.

Argyle is in the middle of the action preparing for Jerome's 'Ready for School' event on Friday.

"Now we're in our sixth year. We're hoping to every child to get a backpack because we will have more backpacks this year because we've had to turn people away every year,” Argyle said.

Cheerleaders joined parents, school admins, and volunteers.

“When I was little, I would come because with my family it wasn't always the best. And we would show up to these and I was surprised at how much supplies these people provided for us,” said JHS cheerleader Desiray Ramirez. “Just to give back the same that they did to me is a great opportunity.”

“(The backpacks) are a huge help, not only for the morale of the student but in my classroom, supplies are short and we need all the help we can get,” Anderson said. “The families need all the help that they can get.”