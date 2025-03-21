After censure from Blaine and Lincoln Republicans, Rep. Nelsen says his votes hold with the GOP of old

JEROME, Idaho — Representative Jack Nelsen, a lifelong Republican, is finding himself at odds with his party after recently facing censure from the Republican Central Committees of Blaine and Lincoln counties.

Nelsen, who represents Idaho's District 26, which includes Jerome, Blaine, and Lincoln counties, spoke to residents during a Jerome County Republican Central Committee meeting on Thursday regarding his political stance and the recent actions taken against him.

"I'm not a puppet for the Freedom Foundation or anyone else. I got elected by my constituents; that's who I owe my allegiance to, and I do my very best to take good care of them," Nelsen told Idaho News 6 following the meeting.

Nelsen's votes have come under scrutiny over the past few months, resulting in the Blaine and Lincoln county committees calling for his censure.

“We just started to notice a trend of him going against some pretty fundamental issues that are generally agreed upon in the Republican Party, both at the state level and the national level," Heather Lauer, chair of the Blaine County Republicans, told Idaho News 6. "And that's when we started this conversation about the censure."

While the censure itself does not carry immediate consequences, it formalizes the party's dissatisfaction with Nelsen's votes.

"It's not just about occasional disagreements," lauer said. "It's about pretty fundamental support or fundamental opposition on issues like individual rights, parental choice, parental rights, medical mandates, and mask mandates.

The Republican Party as a whole has an established opinion and position at this point, and he seems to be taking different positions that concern us."

At the Jerome committee meeting, a lack of quorum prevented any action from being taken against Nelsen.

Lana Donahue was one of three people who addressed the Committee, urging them to follow suit with Blaine and Lincoln counties in their censure vote.

“In the state, many people will run as Republicans to get elected, even if that is not their belief,” Donahue told Idaho News 6. Having moved to Idaho five years ago, she expressed concern over Nelsen's decision not to sign the Integrity in Affiliation statement, which serves as an oath of allegiance to the GOP platform.

“So if you don't sign the belief, why are you running as a Republican to begin with?” Donahue asked.

According to the Idaho GOP website, Nelsen is among 53 of 72 state and federal legislators who either did not sign the Integrity Affiliation statement or signed with exceptions in 2024.

Reflecting on the current state of the Republican Party, Nelsen acknowledged the division within its ranks. “If you hadn't noticed right now, it's a pretty divided party. I'm a long-time Republican; I consider myself a bit of a Reagan Republican,” he said.

He expressed concern that the party has drifted from the values he once held, such as the separation of church and state and local control.

“My biggest concern is party issues ahead of what's best for the state of Idaho," Nelsen said.

As the dynamics within Idaho's Republican Party continue to evolve, the question remains: when does a lifelong Republican no longer meet the expectations of the party they have championed for years?