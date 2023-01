Jeremy joined the KIVI-TV news team as Assistant News Director in December of 2022.

Although Jeremy is a native-Texan, he’s spent most of his nearly 20 years as a journalist in the Mountain West region and is happy to make Boise his family’s new home.

His experience and leadership have led to him being honored by his peers with multiple Emmy Awards as well as regional broadcasting awards.

When he’s not at work, Jeremy enjoys reading, classic films, photography, and watching baseball.