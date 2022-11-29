Idaho Trails Association seeking community help

IDAHO — The Idaho Trails Association is hoping the community will help this holiday season, not just monetarily, but with time as well.

Dating back more than a decade the organization has been organizing volunteers and teaching them how to maintain the many trails in the Gem State. When the project first started back in 2010, it was only a one-day event.

“It’s just great to see, after a full day of work, to see what a whole group of people can accomplish,” said Kelly Hewes, Communications Director for the Idaho Trails Association.

Now, the organization puts together more than 60 trail maintenance projects per year, some lasting for a week at a time.

Another way to help keep the trails clean is through purchasing a membership. They start at $25 per year and members get the opportunity to sign up for maintenance projects first. Also, if you donate on Giving Tuesday, those funds will be doubled. Not only does that money help preserve the trails it will also support youth crews and trail education.