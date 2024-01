BOISE, Idaho — It's a boon for drivers.

Idaho gas prices continue to drop.

We're well below three dollars now, with an average price of $2.89 for a gallon of unleaded in Idaho.

That's 56 cents cheaper than last year.

And it's one of those rare moments when Idaho prices are lower than the national average -- which currently stands at $3.11.

The state's highest recorded average price for a gallon of unleaded was $5.25 in 2022.