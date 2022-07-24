Get rid of dark circles with these 24K gold eye masks

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Puffy, tired eyes are an all too-common problem for anyone who has found themselves short on sleep. Genetics, allergies, and aging can also play a role in making us looking more tired than we feel. Fortunately, if you’re wondering how to get rid of dark circles and puffiness underneath your eyes, these 24K gold eye masks from Dermora may offer a fantastic solution for any undereye woes.

Boasting more than 15,500 5-star reviews, these eye masks have achieved a near cult-like status on Amazon with a relatively affordable price point. Many fans say they saw a difference in the way their eyes look after just one use.

How To Get Rid of Dark Circles With Eye Masks

The eye masks are simple to use and boast high-quality, hydrating ingredients, including 24K gold. As a skin care product, gold is thought to have anti-inflammatory properties and may even improve skin’s elasticity. Other ingredients include Vitamins C, E, and B3, as well as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, collagen and castor oil.

Using the masks couldn’t be easier. Each pair comes individually wrapped in travel-size packs, so you only need to open up a set and apply each mask to your undereye area, making sure to avoid any contact with your eyes. Wait at least 20 minutes before gently removing.

For best results, the manufacturer recommends using these masks regularly at least three times a week to see a decrease in dark circles and puffiness. Also, you may wish to put them in the refrigerator for an hour or so before using them.

After using the masks, you can then layer on your favorite serum or eye cream for even more hydration, like another cult beauty fave, RoC Retinol Correxion eye cream.

Why Amazon Reviewers Love These Masks

Amazon customers are obsessed with these masks, rating them 4.3 out of 5 stars on average with over 25,400 reviews. Customers say they work on wrinkles as well as puffiness and they like the cooling sensation the masks provide upon application.

Reviewer Vivian Backmann, who used these to figure out how to get rid of dark circles under her eyes, said, “I was pleasantly surprised after seeing the results from the gold eye mask. After long nights, lack of sleep, a good cry or just the beloved aging process these have helped take my puffy eyes down to tighter looking skin without the puffiness. I have purchased two boxes now and love them.”

“I have tried everything to help the bags under my eyes. Everything. Two weeks of using this and I’m watching them disappear!” added enthusiastic reviewer Sally Raymond.

Plus, Amazon customers love the affordable price. You can get a pack of 15 pairs for less than $15. Buy in bulk and the price per pair goes down even more. If you purchase 100, you pay just $31.

These gold eye masks are affordable to incorporate into your regular beauty routine as you figure out how to get rid of dark circles under your eyes. If you get the same results as the many users who swear by these, you’ll have fresh, rejuvenated-looking skin in almost no time at all.

