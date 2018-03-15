WHAT TO DO: St. Patrick's Day fun

If you still need plans for this weekend, ThisisBoise.com has plenty of ideas.

Boise Spring Home Show

March 15th - 18th, 2018 | Thurs & Fri: 5PM - 9PM, Sat 11AM - 7PM, & Sun 11AM - 5PM

With over 200 displays and remodeling and landscaping inspiration around every corner, there’s always something new popping up at the Boise Spring Home and Garden Show. You'll find everything you need to brighten up and bring new life to your home. More info here!

Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

March 15th - 18th, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up… and the carnage has only just begun! More info here!

George Lopez - LIVE

March 16th, 2018 | 8PM - 10PM

George Lopez is a multi-talented entertainer whose career encompasses stand-up comedy, television, film and late night talk show host. George Lopez is one of the top five highest grossing comedians in the world and his groundbreaking sitcom "George Lopez" remains a hit in syndication. Catch him live at the Velma V Morrison Center this Friday! More info here!

Stage Coach Theatre: Gladys Nights

March 16th & 17th, 2018 | See Showtimes Here

Gladys has an imaginary friend that reappears in her adult life to help her facilitate a career change from mild-mannered office worker to an assassin-for-hire. When Gladys advertises her new occupational services on social media, things really spin out of control. More info here!

Ballet Idaho’s NewDance Spring Show

March 16th - 18th, 2018 | See Times Here

Twice per year, we invite our dancers and other local choreographers to present new choreography. Often edgy, raw, and surprising, this event of short ballets is sure to keep the audience guessing. Join us in the intimate, 200-seat Ballet Idaho theater in the Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy. More info here!

10th Anniversary Idaho Artistry in Wood Show

March 17th, 2018 | 9AM - 5PM

Novice to expert competitors submit their wood carving, turning, scroll work, fine woodworking, gourd art and pyrography entries for public display and judging. The show will feature demonstrations, vendors, raffles, an auction and banquet, as well as the opportunity for artists to sell their work. The Idaho show is one of the largest of its kind in the Western United States. More info here!

Curry for a Cause Idaho 2018

March 17th, 2018 | 5PM - 9PM

Come eat a delicious authentic Indian dinner, enjoy bollywood dance performances, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds go to help transition teens in West Bengal, India out of an orphanage and into a career path. More info here!

Air Plants 101

March 18th, 2018 | 10:30AM - 12:30PM

Tillandsia or air plants are easy to grow and are fascinating! Join Rhonda, the FarWest Garden Center air plant guru and learn how to artfully display your collection in your home or office. You are welcome to stay after the 20 minute presentation and create your holder, nest or driftwood piece for a minimal fee. More info here!

St. Patrick’s Day Events in the Treasure Valley!

For a Full List of St. Patrick’s Day Events Click Here!

St. Patrick’s Day Party Weekend

March 16th - 18th, 2018 | See Schedule Here

Are you ready to party like you’re Irish!? McCleary’s on Orchard AND the State Street location in Boise has you covered this St. Patrick's Day! Bagpipers, live music, games, corned beef and cabbage, and of course DRINK SPECIALS! You aren’t going to want to miss this party! More info here!

St. Patty’s Day at Ha’ Penny Bridge Pub

March 16th - 17th, 2018 | 11AM - 2AM

Come check out the Grand Reopening of Ha’ Penny Bridge Irish Pub & Grill in Downtown Boise! Enjoy holiday drink specials and Irish fare all day, plus live music starting at noon, with Dueling Fiddlers, Guilty Pleasures, Straight Away, Bag Pipers, and The Fightin' McGintys. More info here!



YMCA St. Patrick’s Day Run

March 17th, 2018 | 9AM - 11AM

Join the fun and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the healthy way; the Y way. All runs start at Julia Davis Park bandshell. Sign your family and friends up today and bring your green, they’ll be looking for the top 5 best-dressed Leprechauns or Green Runners, so be creative! More info here!

St. Paddy’s Day at Powderhaus

March 17th, 2018 | 12PM - 10PM

Join everyone at Powderhaus to celebrate St. Paddy's day! Powderhaus will be serving infamous green beers, new Gherkin Pickled Gose, Girl Stout Thin Mint flavored Irish Stout and $10 Haus pitchers. The Jake Leg Blues Band will be making their debut while Big Daddy's Meatwagon does what they do best! More info here!

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Mad Swede

March 17th, 2018 | 11AM - 12AM

Come celebrate St. Patty’s Day at mad Swede! The Kilted Kod will be serving up some grub, Irish Dance Idaho will perform at 3PM, and enjoy live local music all night long! City of Tree Pipes and Drums will finish the night! More info here!

St. Patrick’s Day Party at The Piper Pub

March 17th, 2018 | 11AM - 10PM

The Piper Pub and Grill hosts its 29th annual St. Patrick’s Day Party, featuring Corned Beef and Cabbage, along with Bangers and Mash, Scotch Eggs, and Irish Stew. Plus great drink specials featuring Guinness, green beer, and many Irish Whiskeys for the thirsty party-goer. More info here!

St. Patrick’s Day at The Balcony

March 17th, 2018 | 12PM - 2AM

The Balcony Club is getting the party started early for St. Patrick’s Day! The party will kick off at noon! Come in and enjoy a day of friends, good cheer, and awesome drinks specials! More info here!

Family Friendly Events

Splash ‘N Dash

March 16th, 2018 | 5:45PM - 9:45PM

Parents, enjoy a Friday evening with each other while your children are actively entertained in the pools. For four hours, certified lifeguard and lesson staff will be in the water actively supervising water games and swimming. Registration required. For ages 3-12; children must be potty trained. More info here!

Make Your Own Piñata Party

March 17th, 2018 | 1:30PM - 2:30PM

Join Boise Elementary Spanish every third Saturday for some family-friendly fun designed to expose everyone to the joy of learning Spanish. We will learn a little bit about piñatas, their history and importance in Hispanic culture, and then make our own and fill with our favorite treats! More info here!

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

March 17th, 2018 | 2PM

Painter and decorator by day, Mr. Popper spends his time dreaming of Antarctic adventures. He is astounded when one day a packing crate arrives on his doorstep and a penguin waddles out! With original songs and performing penguin puppets, this delightful, action packed musical adaptation of Richard and Florence Atwater’s popular book is the perfect family treat! More info here!

Eagle Trail EggXtravaganza

March 17th, 2018 | 10AM - 12PM

The City of Eagle and Eagle 616 Lions Club are excited to present the 3rd Annual Eagle Trail EggXtravaganza at Merrill Park. Participants will casually stroll along the trails of Merrill Park at their own pace collecting eggs, participating in free kids activities and have the chance to win prizes! More info here!

March WaterShed Weekend: Amazing Animal Encounter

March 17th, 2018 | 10AM - 1PM

Come for a fun day with the animals! Visit with local 4H kids to learn about our four legged and feathered friends. Join Babby Farms for an introduction to Cody the Coatimundi and a few other special guests! Take the dog poop pledge and get a free pet waste bag dispenser from Partners for Clean Water! It’ll be a great day to celebrate animals and the joy they bring to our lives! More info here!

Scout Saturday

March 17th, 2018 | 10AM - 5PM

Scouts and all those interested are invited to enjoy the World Center for Birds of Prey in an open house format that will include bird presentations, and handouts for rank specific adventures. More info here!

Treasure Valley Night Owls

Lady Bizness Sketch Comedy

March 15th - 18th, 2018 | 8PM - 9:45PM

Lady Bizness is the local comedic duo of Alisha Donahue and Jynx Jenkins. They skewer mom-life and womanhood with their utterly unique and seamless blend of stand-up, sketch and music, plus puppets and show tunes. They team up with featured comedian Sophie Hughes to leave you with sore laugh muscles for days. More info here!

80’s Adult Night at DCI

March 16th, 2018 | 7PM - 10PM

Get ready for a blast to the past because DCI is taking it back to the 80’s! Friday evening is guaranteed laughs, nostalgia, and some totally tubular entertainment. Spacebar Arcade will have 6 arcade games for your enjoyment, as well as the science and history of video games. You will also have the opportunity to load up on Space Bar swag! The Reuseum will be showing off 80's computers on display and a discussion about early technology! VR1 Arcade will have Virtual Reality Classics, don't remember them, live them. More info here!

Leprechaun with IHFF

March 16th, 2018 | 7PM - 11PM

Comin at it again with Woodland Empire. Get ready for a killer St. Patrick's Day with us. IHFF is hosting a screening of Leprechaun. Five bucks gets you a craft beer and complimentary scares. Doors open at 7pm which allows you plenty of time to grab some grub from Manfred's. Special menu items will be available for the event! Movie starts at 8pm and all proceeds from the event will go to benefit the festival. More info here!

Gelande Quaffing at PreFunk Beer Bar

March 17th, 2018 | 1PM - 6PM

Come thirsty and ready to compete or watch one of the best drinking competitions ever! New to Gelande Quaffing? Legend has it the sport of Gelande Quaffing began when skiers, bending an elbow, watched as a mug of beer sent sliding down the bar fell off the edge - where it was plucked out of mid-air and chugged by a drinking game pioneer. Right then and there, a new sport was born. More info here!