Thanks to a "We Love Teachers" grant from CapEd, the Timberline Rock Hound Club has a new rock polishing machine and funding for rock gathering field trips.

Greg Sandmeyer founder and teacher of the Rock Hound Club says “The grant allowed the club to purchase a very good rock polishing machine, in the past the club had to use borrowed equipment that was not ideally suited for the type of work that the students are doing.”

It is through funding of local Treasure Valley classrooms with online donations that make specialized learning, clubs and unfunded classroom needs possible.