Small business helping fight domestic violence

BOISE, IDAHO — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and despite all the good we see in and around the Treasure Valley, it's a part of life that too many Idahoans and Americans face every day. This is the story of a Boise woman who knows how domestic violence can ruin lives, and is now doing what she can to save them.

"It can impact your dentist, your mailman, your store clerk. I just think we don't realize that domestic violence really, truly touches every single one of us," said Faces of Hope Executive Director Paige Dinger.

And the stats don't lie. If you haven't personally been a victim of domestic violence, you probably know someone who is.

"One in four women and one in seven men will be a victim at some point," said Dinger.

One of those women is Boise resident Kristen Ryan. Despite the trauma she's endured, she now chooses to look at the bright side of life.

"Understanding that going through those traumatic experiences gives them some gifts. And it's more important to tell the story of their future and learn about those gifts that they have been given through those experiences," said Paige Ryan Beauty Owner and domestic violence survivor Kristen Ryan.

And as a domestic violence survivor, she's not just giving out advice without taking it herself.

"I thought back to what it was that brought me comfort, temporary comfort, and often times, it was using beauty products," recalled Ryan.

It's a thought that never left her.

"Three years ago, I decided I'm going to start my own skin care company. And I started with skin care products," said Ryan.

That's how Paige Ryan Beauty was born as Kristen hoped that her products could bring the same comfort to others as it had brought her during the worst times of her life. However, before one penny was ever made, she knew her small business was going to make a difference.

"Every time someone makes a purchase from Paige Ryan Beauty, they are part of the giving campaign. A portion of that purchase goes towards a non-profit foundation or an individual survivor," said Ryan.

With one business year officially in the books, she had to make an incredibly tough decision. With so many to chose from, which deserving foundation would receive her first annual donation?

"I had done my research here in Boise and I absolutely love the tools and services that foundations like Faces of Hope offers through One Door to targeted individuals who need their help," said Ryan.

"I would like to present a thousand dollars to Faces along with giving some of my products to your clients in Hope's Closet. I hope it brings a level of comfort, temporary comfort to your clients and makes them feel pretty," said Ryan to Dinger, handing her a ceremonial check for $1,000.

"To have a local business offer some amazing products to give to our clients, I think that means so much because our community is so generous and so wonderful, it means a lot. We take care of one another, and that's what I love," said Dinger.

For Kristen, it's been a triumph over tragedy outcome, giving this new small business owner a different outlook on life.

"Giving, and how humanity is here to serve others. That's our purpose," said Ryan.

And though Kristen's story is hopefully an inspiration for those with similar stories, there are so many people in the Treasure Valley and beyond who are in terrible situations that they might feel helpless in. If you are able to help these victims in any way, whether it's during domestic violence awareness month of any time, you can browse and purchase Kristen's products from www.paigeryanbeauty.com. There's also a long list of wonderful centers and organizations that are willing and wanting to help those who might be a victim of domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs help, open a private browser on your phone or computer and type "domestic violence advocacy" followed by your zip code to find a long list of organizations that will privately and securely help you.

