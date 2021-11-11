Watch
Photos: Veterans Day events in the Treasure Valley

There were several events held around the Treasure Valley on Veterans Day honoring those who served.

A ceremonial ringing of the bell on the Jefferson Street Capitol steps marked the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, ending World War 1. Boise's annual Veterans Day parade was postponed until next November. Veterans, military members and their families were recognized for their service and sacrifice.Photo by: AJ Howard, Idaho News 6
A flag at the groundbreaking of the outdoor field house for Mission43 and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.Photo by: Lynsey Amundson, Idaho News 6
A local veteran, Eric Olson, received a smile makeover as part of the Smiles For Soldiers program at Whitewater Oral Surgery Group.Photo by: Anna Azallion, Idaho News 6
A raffle for former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne's 2007 Harley Davidson Heritage Soft Tail was held Thursday morning. The Harley was donated to be raffled in support of the USS Idaho SSN 799 Commissioning Committee. The USS Idaho is a new nuclear submarine currently under construction, scheduled to be completed approximately two years from now.Photo by: Natasha Williams, Idaho News 6
