PHOTOS: Looking to cool down? Shoshone Ice Caves open for tours.

The Shoshone Ice Caves are about 1700 feet long, 50 feet wide and 45 feet in height. Tour Guides take visitors down to a depth of 100 feet under lava. The cave is lit with LED lighting so visitors can see all the formations in the cave. Katie Kloppenburg, Idaho News 6

Tours leave every hour on the hour. The last tour of the day leaves at 5 p.m. and they are open seven days a week, including holidays. Katie Kloppenburg, Idaho News 6

The ice caves tour is a hike that is under a mile. Visitors will go down and back up around 80 stairs and people should plan on spending 45 minutes to an hour on the tours. Due to the stairs, the tour is not accessible by wheelchair or stroller. Katie Kloppenburg, Idaho News 6

No matter how hot it is outside, the temperatures drop as soon as you enter the cave. Temperatures vary from about 23 to 33 degrees year round. Katie Kloppenburg, Idaho News 6

