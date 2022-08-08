NHL details Boise preseason game

BOISE, IDAHO — We recently told you that an NHL preseason game will be played in Boise this October, exciting hockey fans of all ages. But why is this such a big deal for the City of Trees? We chatted with members of the Las Vegas Golden Knights organization to find out and what else we can expect.

In just a couple months, two National Hockey League teams will battle for supremacy right here in the City of Trees.

"It seemed like a perfect fit for us to get there. You know, obviously they can't get to games regularly. It's a long way from Boise to Vegas but we can make it up there in a day and play a great game against the Arizona Coyotes," said Las Vegas Golden Knights VP of Communications and Content, Nate Ewell.

On October 8th, the Las Vegas Golden Knights will host the Arizona Coyotes for both team's last preseason game at Idaho Central Arena, and with Boise within the Golden Knights broadcast-viewing area, the organization wanted to show Idaho the ultimate HD experience.

DAREN MILLARD, HOST, LVGK TV BROADCAST, AT&T SPORTSNET

"I think it's really important to make sure that we're looking after people who are right in our backyard, or two yards over, to make sure they're certainly exposed to what a great product that we have and they get to experience it first hand," said AT&T Sportsnet TV Broadcast Host for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Daren Millard.

Hockey fans who don't get excited about preseason should still be pumped. If there's any preseason matchup you want to see, it's the last one.

"You're seeing as close to a regular season lineup as possible, because the team really wants to have a dress rehearsal. At that point, the team is usually selected, and we want to put forth the lineup that we're gonna have when it comes to opening night," said Ewell.

And the hardcore fans will get to watch those final roster battles up close.

"I think that last game is a great opportunity for everybody to put their stamp on making the team," said Millard.

But it gets better! Boise will also be part of the Las Vegas Golden Knight's road trip, an interactive experience for the whole family on August 16th.

"We'll bring a player, we'll bring a broadcaster, make sure folks get to the see the gold, black, and red in person and have some fun. We'll put on a nice hockey clinic, and then just sort of celebrate the game," said Ewell.

It's a true power play for both sides as Boise gets to see the best of the best in hockey, and they get to see Boise.

"When the schedule came out for both the road trip and the preseason, Boise jumped out at me. Because I've seen the blue turf and people roll their eyes at me and say we're more than that. Well I can't wait to see more than that! And experience everything about it. From the culture and the people and shake some hands, so I think this opportunity with the road trip, coupled with going back in a few weeks, I'll feel like a veteran!" exclaimed Millard.

If you wanna meet Daren Millard and other members of the Golden Knights organization, you can catch them during the road trip visit to Boise on August 16th at Idaho Ice World. That event starts at 11am. As for the actual preseason game on October 8th against the Arizona Coyotes, tickets go on sale on August 10th, and you'll be able to find them here:

https://idahocentralarena.com/event/nhl2022/