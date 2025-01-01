Wellness Wednesday: Tips for New Year's resolutions

The new year is here, and many of you may be vowing to do something different in the new year! Whether you're resolving to be healthier, happier, or have a specific goal in mind, staying motivated to achieve those goals can be hard. In today's Wellness Wednesday, where we're healthier together, Mandy Gaither has more with a psychologist on how to make your New Year's resolutions stick.

(The following is from Mandy Gaither's Health Minute: How to make 2025 resolutions stick)

A new you in the new year, but if you keep making the same resolutions - without results, you're not alone.

"Year after year, people tend to set the same exact goal, and this really shows that there is a gap between what we want and what we do," said clinical psychologist, Susan Albers.

Albers says there are simple ways to set yourself up for success in 2025:

When setting resolutions, be specific and realistic. Instead of saying be more active, set a goal of working out a certain number of days a week for a specific amount of time.

Next, she says try habit stacking. Pairing two habits together can help keep those behaviors going.

"For example, if you drink your cup of coffee every morning, And routinely and you want to start getting moving and exercising that very next behavior after you have your cup of coffee, maybe go for a walk, do some stretches, do some yoga," said Albers.

Albers says to also focus on process goals, not outcome goals. For instance, aim to eat a serving of veggies with each meal, rather than to lose 20 pounds.

Practice self-compassion. She says it'll help you bounce back from setbacks.

And get support. Sharing your goals with others can help you reach them.

Finally, stay on top of your progress.

"When we write down what we are working on, research indicates that this significantly helps us to keep on track, and you can use an app, you can write an emoji, a checkmark, anything that's going to help to document that you are participating in this goal each and every day," said Albers.